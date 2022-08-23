With this week bringing us the season 2 finale, what better time than the present to talk some Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date hopes?

The first place we really should start here is sharing or reminding many of you of what’s already out there: You WILL see another season down the road. This was confirmed a good while ago, and we feel like the writers were pretty darn optimistic about it while they were working on the season 2 scripts. It feels like format-wise, there isn’t TOO much of a reason to deviate from what we’ve seen over the past couple of years, but we’re sure a few different twists and turns are coming. What would this show be without them?

Be sure to see our latest Only Murders in the Building review right now! As is often the case, there is SO much to get into here. Once you check that out, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more discussion

Now, let’s get into when season 3 could actually premiere. There was a pretty quick turnaround between season 1 and season 2, but we think this time around, you should probably expect a nine or ten-month wait between where we are now and when you’ll see the new season on the air. Summer feels like a great time to launch the show, especially since there isn’t TOO much competition and this is something that you can put on and generate some immediate discussion.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

The bigger question and/or concern that some may have is whether or not season 3 is going to be the end for the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez series. We certainly don’t think it’s going to last forever, but don’t take recent Steve Martin quotes as a sign he’s ready to say goodbye. He’s noted that he won’t be seeking out more roles after this show is done, but never indicated he wanted next season to be the end.

Related – Check out some more Only Murders in the Building updates

What do you most want to see on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







