American Horror Stories season 2: What should FX, Hulu consider?

At this point, we know that we’re a significant chunk of the way through American Horror Stories season 2, just as we know that season 11 of the flagship show is coming later this year.

Is there a lot to be excited about? Absolutely, but there’s one thing in particular on our wishlist … though there’s a chance it won’t be happening anytime soon.

Given our knowledge that another season IS coming to FX, there is a big thing we wonder a lot about: Why wouldn’t the producers use one show in order to promote another? Take, for example, revealing something during the Horror Stories finale that could set the stage for Horror Story itself. Isn’t there something great that could come about as a result of that?

Of course, nothing is confirmed when it comes to this idea coming to pass, but there is no denying that it feels like an exciting proposition right now. It would be a great way to surprise a lot of people and give us something more to look forward to. It could also be something that is fun for super-fans, but not necessary for casual fans who watch the flagship show and not Horror Stories.

We’re all for Easter eggs here and there with these shows, at least so long as it’s not a regular thing. You need to make them count whenever some of these surprises are sprinkled in here!

What do you want to see on American Horror Stories season 2 the rest of the way?

