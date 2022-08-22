Barry season 4 premiere date: HBO teases 2023 start

There is absolutely a lot to look forward to moving into 2023, and that 100% includes a Barry season 4 premiere date at HBO!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see the network hype up ALL of the content that is currently set to come your way in the new year, and that includes the launch of the Bill Hader series. This does go in line with everything that we heard previously from the premium-cable network’s boss Casey Bloys: The goal here is to launch it before June, where it can be eligible for the 2023 Emmys. We know that there is already some work underway, so we’re building very much towards some great stuff.

For those of you who did not see the finale (spoiler alert), we know that Barry is going to be starting off the new season in a rough place: In prison. To be specific, Gene sold him out! That puts him in a position where he could be fighting for his freedom. We certainly can’t imagine him sitting behind bars the entirety of the season, but who knows? Hader may have some surprises up his sleeve.

As for when you’re going to actually get a formal Barry season 4 premiere date, you are going to be waiting a good while: That much seems to be 100% clear. We’ll be happy if we get some more news at some point early on in the year. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that ends up being the case.

One other thing to be excited about

The plan is for Hader to be the sole director of ALL of the upcoming episodes. That’s a chance for him to put even more of his creative vision on the show, and we consider that very much a great thing.

