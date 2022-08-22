Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Series finale chaos

Next week on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13, it’s here — and we don’t think we are ready for it. The title for this installment is “Fubar,” which in itself is a signal that we’re past the point of no return.

So what could be happening over the course of the series finale? Let’s just start with the synopsis, in the event you haven’t seen it already: “The Cody boys embark on their most dangerous job; Andrew commits a sin that destroyed the family.”

Be sure to watch our brand-new Animal Kingdom review! This discussion is all about J’s big move from 6 episode 12. After you check it out, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more — we will be discussing the finale there once it airs.

When you read that synopsis, the first part of the story is pretty clear: We’re going to see the family do everything they can to bust Pope out of prison. Or, are they? J stealing everyone’s money does create a scenario where he leaves them to get caught and takes off with all of their earnings. Then, he can try to play the innocent victim at the very end. Anything is possible.

The Andrew part of this is one that makes us nervous, especially due to the suggestion that it took place in the past rather than the present. We know there have been a lot of rumors and theories out there about this character, and we just have to say for us that there could be something devastating around the corner. We just gotta be prepared for it in whatever way that we can. If this show is going out, then rest assured that it is going out swinging. This could be a shocking end where multiple characters don’t make it out alive.

Related – Get more Animal Kingdom news, including more on what happened tonight

What do you want to see moving into Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13?

How do you think the series finale is going to end? Let us know right now in the comments! Also, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







