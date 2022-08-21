Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: The most likely months

Wouldn’t it be amazing if we had a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date at some point in the near future? Absolutely, but the unfortunate reality is this: We may not be getting one for a good while.

For the time being, we tend to think that we get an announcement at some point in the next year on a premiere date, we’ll consider it a miracle. It’s been well-documented at this point how long it takes this show, especially during the global health crisis. Because we’re entering the final season, we certainly expect things to take even longer just by virtue of everyone wanting to make things perfect. Why wouldn’t they? So much has work has been done at this point to set up the overall story that you want to stick the landing. You want to leave people satisfied that the entire road to the finale was worth it.

So while we can’t give out any major details on a start date as of yet, we do think it’d be an interesting experiment to present some ballpark figures here. We’re going to present these dates with the assumption that the show won’t be ready until 2024, and that Netflix is going to choose some premiere windows that have worked well for them in the past.

March 2024 – This is the most ambitious date we’ve got, mostly because it’s unclear if the entirety of the season would be ready by this point. Yet, the window that the service used for this past season of Bridgerton drew a ton of viewers and it would definitely do the same here.

May 2024 – Given that Memorial Day Weekend was a huge launching pad for season 4, why not just run it back for season 5? It’s super-easy to make the argument that this makes all the sense in the world.

July 2024 – What makes this window so worthwhile is pretty simple: Independence Day. Holidays work really well for Netflix shows, and this could be the most likely date if the goal is to get all the episodes at once.

