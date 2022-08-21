Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 3 spoilers: A scavenger hunt

Next week on Hallmark Channel we’re going to see Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 3. Want to know more about it now?

The first thing that we can say about this is the title of “Night and Day,” and that suggests in its own way that we could see a story about extremes. Is that really going to be the case? We’ll have to wait and see, since the Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 3 synopsis below suggests that a part of the story could be about Luke:

Abby and Evan participate in a scavenger hunt; Mick and Megan have a serious talk about past relationships; Connor breaks out to return to his apartment; Bree helps Luke with night terrors.

The #1 thing we’ve got some confidence in right now is that over the course of this episode, we’re going to see some relationships further. In making it clear from the start this season that Abby is choosing Evan, at least the writers are giving us a chance to really explore the two of them. With that in mind, there’s a great opportunity from here on out to dive more into what makes them tick and also where their future could hold. It’d be great to see some more romantic milestones, but we’re also well-aware of the fact that there’s only so much time left this season. Because of that, we do have to be prepared for some things to not end up on-screen.

In general, though, we do think that much of this episode will be light and fun — that is, after all, the general tone of this show. They do that better than the vast majority of other programs on TV right now, and that’s what makes it so sad that this is in fact the final season.

