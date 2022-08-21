Succession season 4 premiere date: What lies before it?

Succession season 4 is coming to HBO — that fact alone should make everyone excited! Just think of all of the big stories that were seemingly set up at the end of season 3, mostly notably Roman, Shiv, and Kendall being effectively booted from their father’s family empire. Also, Tom turning on his own wife!

There is so much good stuff to be excited about and yet, we’re well-aware that patience is going to be 100% necessary. HBO’s own programming boss has said that season 4 will be in Emmy consideration next year — meaning that we’re going to get it at some point before we get around to June. The question just becomes when in this window we’re going to see it, and what for sure lies ahead of it.

Take a look at our review now for the Succession season 3 finale! If you look below, you can see everything we have to say about what happened. Once you do so, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates…

We should note that at the time of this writing, HBO hasn’t spelled out the timing of all of their upcoming shows. With that being said, we do think we can give you a guide of where things most likely stand as we wait for the Roy family to return.

More than likely, you’re going to see The Last of Us and Perry Mason before Succession is back. The first is done filming and the latter is either 100% wrapped or close. Meanwhile, The White Lotus has already been confirmed for an October return. With the amount of promotion HBO is already giving their new series The Idol from Sam Levinson, it’s also going to be back soon. The same could go for The Nevers, which has been done for a while but just seems to be off in a void somewhere. (Something more could be announced alongside House of the Dragon tonight.)

There are some other shows like His Dark Materials and The Gilded Age that should air before Succession as well, but they’re Monday night shows and won’t interfere. The same goes for some of the network’s comedies.

Personally, we’re hoping for a March or April premiere date for the Brian Cox series; if it comes earlier, consider us pleasantly surprised.

What do you think we’re getting when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date?

Share right away in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







