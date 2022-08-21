Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Further twists to come

We know that there is boundless enthusiasm about a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, and we recognize fully that it’s easy to have mixed emotions. Are you frustrated that there’s no news yet? It so, we understand fully — we absolutely thought that there would be a little more insight out there at this point.

However, the silver lining here is rather simple: The enthusiasm for season 3 is a sign of the show’s quality. It’d be a bummer if there wasn’t anyone out there excited for what’s coming up next. Apple knows that they’re getting so much buzz from the Emmy campaign alone that they don’t need to rush into sharing a date. They can instead use interview soundbites to keep people excited … and there are some good ones out there.

Take, for example, the following tease that Nick Mohammed (Nate) gave recently to People Magazine about what the future holds:

“He started off as the underdog and probably bullied for a lot of his life and … finally gets that confidence boost. It’s absolutely turned sour and season 3 is certainly as much of a roller coaster for Nate.”

One of the best things about Ted Lasso as a whole is that the story remains so fluid in a number of different ways. It’s easy to make assumptions about where things are right now, but along the way, it’s important to remember that there’s still room for a lot of flux. Nate may find his way back to the light by the end of season 3 after spending so much time being angry and full of vitriol. Ted never meant to hurt him, and that could be reinforced moving forward.

The more of these small teases we get, the easier the premiere date wait will be. For the time being, we still expect the show back at some point this fall; it is largely just a matter of when.

