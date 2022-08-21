The Equalizer season 3: Is a first-look trailer coming soon?

For all of you out there really hyped up to see The Equalizer season 3 on CBS down the road, know that you’re not alone. There are so many reasons to be hyped, and we just hope to get to see the rest of the story soon.

Unfortunately, we’re well-aware of the fact that technically, this show does not begin until October, but that’s not going to stop us from hyping it up a little more now! We’re probably going to see a first-look promo (if not a full trailer) over the next couple of weeks, and there are a handful of things we want to see in it.

First things first, let’s just discuss the current state of things for one Robyn McCall. She was captured at the end of season 2, which means that it’s going to be up to either her finding her way out or relying on her friends for a solution. Either way, this is not going to be the easiest problem in the world for her to solve. We do envision that a trailer is going to revolve mostly around this, largely because it has to.

The #1 question we have personally is what happens after the kidnapping. After all, it’s clear as day to us that the show isn’t going to end with Robyn being captured. There will be a lot of drama after the fact! The question that comes with this is who will be able to help McCall after the fact and if some of these enemies are still after her. There’s always going to be a case-of-the-week component to a show like this, but we tend to imagine that there is some other stuff lurking underneath the surface as well. After all, there has to be!

