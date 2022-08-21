Is Westworld new tonight on HBO? It should be clear to everyone out there that there is SO much more to explore within this world — the question largely comes down to whether or not we’re going to see it.

Well, here is where we have to share a little bit of the unfortunate news: There is no installment on the network tonight. Not only that, but there is not going to be one for the rest of the year. Last week’s epic, shocking installment is the season 4 finale, and now we are left to wonder not only what the future could hold, but also what the “new” Westworld as cultivated by Christina / Dolores is going to look like.

If you’ve read a number of stories over the past week, then you are probably well-aware of the fact that executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy want there to be another season. The main question at this point is whether or not we’re going to get it. We don’t want to assume anything from HBO, especially in this current climate after the Warner Bros. Discovery deal. Obviously, it makes sense to give the drama at least a shortened season 5 to tie up loose ends. The plan has long been to end the show with season 5 and creatively, we do think it helps on some level that season 4 was probably the best overall season since the first one.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that a renewal is greenlit over the next couple of months. There is no specific timetable as to when HBO will renew the show, but the earlier they do this, the better off things will be. It gives the writers more time to prepare and beyond just that, it allows the series to come back sooner. Every day helps when this is a series that has notoriously long hiatuses in the first place.

