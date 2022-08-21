Is Evil new this week on Paramount+? More season 4 hopes

Is Evil new this week on Paramount+? We know that following the crazy events of this past installment, there is going to be a desire for more. How can there not?

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing a bit of bad news: There is nothing else coming on the streaming service … at least for now. There is no new episode this week because last week was the season 3 finale. Hence, why Robert and Michelle King chose to wrap things up with that crazy Leland and Kristen-centric baby twist. This is precisely the sort of thing that will keep all of us talking and/or wondering what’s going to be coming up next for a rather long time.

So what do we know about Evil season 4 at the moment? A few different things, starting with of course the fact that it is 100% happening. The streaming service gave a green light to another batch of episodes weeks ago, so that’s not something we’ve been overly concerned about. The question just becomes how long we’re going to have to wait and unfortunately, that could be a good while. The earliest we anticipate the show coming back is in the summer of next year with another ten episodes. At least it feels likely it will premiere around that time, especially with the Kings not having to worry about The Good Fight after this coming season (slated to be the final one).

Story-wise, it feels pretty clear that the baby cliffhanger is going to the focus in some way of season 4. What exactly is Leland planning? Also, is someone going to take down Michael Emerson’s character? It really just feels like a matter of time there…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Evil right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 4 on Paramount+?

Are you sad that the show is off the air for the time being? Let us know some of your thoughts on the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







