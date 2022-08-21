Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We are inching ever closer to the premiere and with that, all sorts of other great teases as to what you can expect.

Unfortunately, though, this is where we do have to hand over at least a reasonably-small dose of bad news: There is nothing more on the network tonight. It’d be wonderful if we were able to dive into a little bit of something more pertaining to the show, but that is not the case.

Luckily, we do at least feel pretty confident that you’re going to be able to sink your teeth into something more soon, especially in the form of a new teaser or longer trailer. While nothing has been 100% confirmed at present, we would not be surprised at all if some more footage surfaced in a couple of weeks on Labor Day Weekend. After all there’s more than likely going to be some sort of Yellowstone marathon at that point, and what better time to show off a few different things when it comes to the story ahead?

The season 5 premiere itself is coming on November 13, and we tend to think there’s going to be a LOT of good stuff as we get closer to that date. With this season being 14 episodes split into two halves, it already feels pretty fair to say that this is going to be the biggest, most epic version of the show we’ve had a chance to see so far. The entire ranch is going to be facing some big changes, and it will be up to John, Beth, and the rest of the family to figure out if there is a way in order to properly save it.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when it premieres?

