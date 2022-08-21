Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2: Is Scrap dead?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2 arrived on Starz and in the early going, we knew there’d be trouble.

What kind of trouble are we talking about here? Well, it began when we heard from Detective Howard that there may be a mole within the operation. Not only that, but the mole may be Scrap. Because of him only having one eye, he’s the sort of guy who doesn’t just blend into the background. People know who he is, and there are inevitably problems that can come his way because of that.

Have you watched our most-recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 review? If not, take a look below for more thoughts on that very subject. After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates.

At the end of the episode, Raq decided that Scrap wasn’t worth the trouble. He’s gone. We don’t think there’s any hope of surviving based on what we saw. He was already frustrated enough about getting passed over for some of Unique’s former crew. He had been loyal for a long time and because of that, he thought he deserved something more.

We gotta be honest: As a character, it’s tough to see Scrappy go here. He was such an interesting part of Raq’s crew, especially when you think about his charisma, his style, and the enthusiasm that he did sometimes bring to the table. Why did they gotta make him into an informant? Well, there’s more than one reason, and it’s played out over time.

Was this the right move for her to make? We’re not in Raq’s position, she felt it was justified. Leaks in her operation are a big problem, especially since she’s already got Detective Howard to be concerned about. He’s already 100% intent on telling Kanan the truth about who he really is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan

What did you think about the events of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







