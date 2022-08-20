Survivor 43: Is the cast reveal coming in near future?

In just over one month’s time, Survivor 43 is finally going to be premiering on CBS! Does that mean we’re almost to the cast reveal?

Of course, this event is one of the most important throughout the entirety of the offseason for any superfan, as it gives you a chance to assess the contestants and make some early predictions. The past two seasons have allowed us to have some really memorable players, though we do wish that the game itself allowed them more breathing room amidst all of the twists. Every now and then, Jeff Probst seems to forget that the people alone can drive the story rather than new wrinkles introduced into the game.

Anyway, last year the full season 41 cast was revealed close to the end of August. On the basis of that alone, it is fair to assume you will meet the season 43 crew either this coming week or the week after. There was a tiny tease of then at the end of the Survivor 42 finale, but nothing that gave you a huge sense of who any of them are.

In general, the main thing we hope for with these people are players who want to legitimately do that: Play, have fun, and be creative with it. Relish every second that you are out there. We know there’s been a real effort to bring a lot of fans onto the series and we’re sure that in general, that helps when it comes to strategy talks. You’ll always have a few casual players and relative newbies, but that’s okay, too. One of the best things a show like this can have is a healthy mix of people from all different backgrounds and philosophies on the game.

After all, don’t we want to see a lot of conflict and backstabbing? That is, after all, a bit part of what the show is about.

