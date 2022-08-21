Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Is there a wall yeller? (day 46)

A number of hours have passed since both Power of Veto Competitions within the Big Brother 24 house, so what is going on now? Is the plan really set inside with Big Brochella and outside with Dyre Fest?

Just in case you have missed some of the news over the past 24 hours, here’s a quick rundown of what has been going on in both places.

Big Brochella – Head of Household Michael nominated Jasmine and Monte, and Brittany won the Veto last night!

Dyre Fest – Terrance is the HoH, and he also won the Veto earlier today. Joseph and Turner are his nominees.

Now, here’s where things get messy: Rumors of a wall yeller claiming “Kyle is a liar. Save Joseph.” Feeds have been down for about half an hour. Now, we’re not at the point we can 100% verify anything, let alone that anyone heard it. This is always a really polarizing subject: They have become a part of the game, love them or hate them. The #1 thing to remember is that rarely do they ever impact the game greatly. Just look back at season 22! It can be really hard to understand 1) what you are hearing in the house and 2) if the person on the outside is telling you the truth. Joseph IS very popular on the outside, and obviously he’s being duped by Kyle. Not only has he spilled the beans to Terrance about a ton of things, but tonight he even let him in on the name Leftovers.

Also, remember that there were rumors of a wall yeller yesterday that amounted to nothing; it was just the Veto.

For those wondering what Kyle’s plan is right now, he wants Joseph to go and from there, everyone on the outside to come into the game united. He probably knows that otherwise, his goose is cooked since he did rat out the alliance.

