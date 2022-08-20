Doctor Who spoilers: When is Jodie Whittaker’s final episode?

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the future of Doctor Who but at the same time, plenty of reasons to be emotional right now. Just consider where we are when it comes to the series right now!

In just a matter of months, we are going to be saying goodbye to Jodie Whittaker in what is being referred to as the Centenary Special, an event honoring the past 100 years of the BBC. There is no firm premiere date for this as of yet, but we are able to make at least some rough estimates.

For example, the anniversary of the aforementioned network happens in mid-October. When you think about that, it makes sense for Jodie’s goodbye to happen around the same time. The BBC is notorious for taking their time to reveal premiere dates, so don’t be shocked if we are still weeks away from it here. We know that this special has a lot to address, from the regeneration to also loose ends with the Doctor – Yaz relationship. We’re also hearing that there will be some tributes to the series’ past sprinkled in here, even if another nostalgic special is coming next year for the 60th anniversary of the series.

Per a source over at The Mirror, “getting Jodie – and some others – to wear some of the best-loved items from the Doctors’ wardrobes over the decades [for the special], seems a fitting and perfect way to mark the BBC’s 100 year anniversary.” In other words, be prepared to see some iconic outfits within this episode and a few other things that could make it special. It’s possible there could be a cameo or two; given that David Tennant is going to be a huge part of the 60th anniversary event, we wonder if he turns up at the end of the October special to better set the stage.

