Mayans MC season 5: Could it be final season at FX?

We know that there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Mayans MC season 5. Just consider for a moment how season 4 concluded! We’ve got an enormous cliffhanger with the warehouse, plus the dark path that EZ Reyes is clearly going down.

Before we continue, though, we should note that EZ is not breaking bad in the sense of a Walter White; this is not a show with defined heroes and villains. Because of the time he spent in prison, this is mostly EZ doing what he feels is right. He thinks that was with the Sons is the only way through, since he cannot quite trust them in any other form. It’s a captivating premise for the next chapter, but there are questions that remain as to whether or not it will be the final chapter to air on FX.

Is there potential for something more down the road? We thought that for us personally, it absolutely feels like there could be more story to tell, especially since we just got to see EZ go down this road. Also, if the show is still big enough for FX to bring the cast to San Diego Comic-Con, don’t you think there is potential for at least one more season 6?

One of the things that we are actively thinking about at this point is that for most cable shows, six or seven seasons is considered to be a phenomenal run. Snowfall is entering season 6. Meanwhile, Better Call Saul ended with six. Sons of Anarchy and Mad Men each got seven. It makes some sense for Mayans to start building towards an endgame, but we don’t think that we are there just yet. It feels like there could be more story to explore, and we just hope there is a chance to properly do just that.

