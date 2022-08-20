Severance season 2 premiere date: What’s possible at Apple TV+?

If you find yourselves stoked already to get a Severance season 2 premiere date, it’s hard to blame you. Of course, with that being said we also gotta be aware that this is not coming anytime soon … as hard as that is to admit.

Here’s a quick rundown of some important stuff in the event you haven’t heard already. Production for new episodes is meant to kick off this October, and we imagine it carrying through for at least a little while in the new year. The creative team, including showrunner Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller, have taken their time trying to ensure that the story is as perfect as possible. They aren’t rushing the story, just like Apple will not rush the premiere date.

So what is possible? Let’s just say that the streaming service puts the show on the air as soon as they possibly can. Maybe they want to capitalize on the success of season 1; or, they want to ensure that it is eligible for the Emmys in 2023. We could see a spring release date making a certain degree of sense, at least so long as it doesn’t rush the post-production team.

Of course, something being “possible” does not mean that it will 100% happen. We do very much think that Apple realizes that finding the right premiere date is as important as anything, especially at a time when it won’t get swallowed up by anything else. We are really curious to see how popular season 2 is, since there’s a good comparison to be drawn here between this and another prestige show in Yellowjackets. In some ways, it feels like both of them are more popular now than they were when they were originally on the air.

Hopefully, we at least get more news on production soon.

