Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Netflix’s expectation

When it comes to its potential success, there’s no denying that Netflix has high hopes for Squid Game season 2. How could they not? The first season is one of the biggest hits in the history of streaming television.

Because of this, we’re sure that some executives behind the scenes are doing their best to carve all sorts of paths for the show’s future, whether it be how many viewers could watch it to, of course, when it will air.

When it comes to a premiere date, it goes without saying Netflix wants it as soon as they can. This is probably one of the reasons why expectations have already shifted to some degree. Originally, we weren’t sure that we would see season 2 until at some point in late 2024. Now, it seems like early 2024 could be more feasible given that there’s a lot of work being done on the story already.

If you were to ask us right now, we think that winter/spring 2024 is the timeframe that the streaming service has in mind for the Korean drama’s return. However, we do still think they will be flexible at the same time. If it can be ready at the end of 2023, we’re sure that they would embrace that.

If there’s one bit of advice we can give them…

Don’t rush things out just for the bottom line. Play the long game! We personally think one of the reasons why True Detective season 2 failed was because HBO pushed it out earlier than they really should have. You want this show to last many more seasons … if there’s the story for it.

