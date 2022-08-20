Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: How long has it really been?

The wait for a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date at Amazon has been difficult to get through; there’s no doubt about that. It may be even more painful when you think about some of what we’re bringing to the table today.

For the better part of this year, we’ve been wondering what the streaming service was going to be doing with the upcoming batch of episodes, especially when you consider that filming has been done for a long time. Just how long are we talking about here? Here’s your answer: Almost ten months! Filming on season 3 wrapped in late October of 2021 and yet, there is still no premiere date.

Given that Amazon is probably not going to announce a premiere date mere weeks before the show comes out, there’s a chance that season 3 could premiere a good year after it filmed. Why? We know that some of that time is needed in post-production to make sure that the episodes are properly edited and scored. However, we have a hard time thinking it would take a full year. The Boys is a show that has a REALLY long post-production window, and even it doesn’t take that long.

What the streaming service seems to be waiting for first and foremost is a prime spot to launch the show where there isn’t much else on their lineup. Basically, they’re trying to space out their top-tier shows. We had the aforementioned The Boys earlier this year whereas The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming out in September. It feels like Jack Ryan would be a perfect show to put out in the late fall, potentially late October or early November. By that time, it will have been a whopping THREE YEARS since season 2 premiered.

If nothing else, though, we at least know there will be less of a gap between season 3 and season 4 on the air, as those batches filmed relatively close to one another.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan!

What do you want to see on Jack Ryan season 3, no matter when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







