American Horror Story season 11: How could Horror Stories tie in?

We are pretty deep into the run of American Horror Stories on FX and because of that, of course we’re thinking about the flagship! There is no premiere date yet for American Horror Story season 11, though it feels reasonably fair to say that one could be coming in the near future.

For the sake of this article, the main question we have is simple: How is this season of Horror Stories going to influence what happens on the flagship? Could it also take influence from the first season of the Hulu anthology series?

Have you seen our most-recent American Horror Stories episode review? If not, take a look at everything below! Once you do this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

More so than anything else, we do think what American Horror Story benefits from heavily is viewer feedback — understanding better what works and what doesn’t. A lot of the better seasons of this franchise, for example, have done well in period settings. The same goes for ones who don’t try to do too much and really focus on interesting, psychological themes. We could see “Milkmaids” and “Bloody Mary” being some good case studies for season 11 to look at when it comes to adding depth to characters in a short period of time.

The other thing that is important here comes from a cast point of view. We wouldn’t be shocked if a couple of Horror Stories actors from season 2 make it over to the main FX show. The spin-off is a chance to try out different performers, and in some cases, it gives American Horror Story a chance to see who else is out there who is (metaphorically) killing it in this genre. We’re hoping to see an official cast for season 11 soon, so fingers crossed that a few familiar performers manage to make it in.

Related – Get some more news on American Horror Story, including more premiere date talk

How do you think American Horror Stories season 2 could influence American Horror Story season 11?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







