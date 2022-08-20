Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What is possible at HBO?

If you are waiting for a Euphoria season 3 premiere date over at HBO, odds are you’ll be waiting a long time. After all, filming is not underway, and very few people seem to know what’s coming up in terms of the story.

If some executives at the premium-cable network were out somewhere waving a magic wand, we’re sure that they would try to have new episodes out there early on in the new year. However, there’s a realization that this is not possible. Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are among the actors who are currently working on other things, and it could be months before the cameras even start to get rolling again.

So what is viable when it comes to a season 3 premiere date? Most likely, nothing until at least the middle of next year. We’ve heard nothing to suggest that Euphoria will be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, which means that it is not coming until at least next summer — and, of course, it could be later than that. We recognize already there are headlines around Zendaya “liking” a tweet suggesting that new episodes could be coming in 2024, but that was early this year! A lot of things could change over the next 12 months, give or take.

The one thing we feel fairly comfortable in saying is that Euphoria season 3 is going to be coming whenever it makes sense for HBO to kick it off and when it is ready. Given the numbers it drew for HBO Max with season 2, the last thing we imagine is that this show is just going to be sitting on the shelf for some extended period of time. They will get it out there and beyond just that, they’ll market it like nobody’s business.

