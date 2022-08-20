Snowfall season 6 premiere date: Release expectations

If you find yourself super hyped-up to learn the Snowfall season 6 premiere date over at FX, we already know that you’re far from alone. This is one of the most-popular shows on cable! Also, we’re entering the final chapter and just by virtue of that, it’s obvious that the story of Franklin Saint is going to intensify like never before.

To date, unfortunately, there hasn’t been a lot of info out there about the show or its future; yet, we’re still going to do our best here to break into some of what we know, and a little of what we expect.

The first thing we’d say to assume here is that a late winter / early spring premiere is on the way. While FX hasn’t confirmed anything, there are some clear lessons to take from what we’ve seen from the show in the past. The only reason we could be waiting longer, outside of a scheduling quirk, is because the writers need some more time in the final season.

Also, we’d say to anticipate a two-hour premiere, one that keeps you up almost ’til the middle of the night. After all, remember for a minute that this show has done that with the past couple of seasons. Not only that, but it seems to be a fixture for FX’s programming as a whole! We think they’ll go weekly releases after the fact for the remainder of the series. Just buckle up and prepare for things to get super-emotional. While Franklin Saint may be able to get back at Teddy a.k.a. Reed, we’re not sure how many people are going to get a happy end to their story here.

