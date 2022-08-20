Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What is possible at Apple TV+?

Ted Lasso season 3 has received a tremendous amount of press over the past few weeks, and that’s ironic for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, there is no official premiere date for what lies ahead. Heck, there isn’t even a teaser out there, let alone a full trailer!

Yet, this Apple TV+ comedy is sustaining itself largely on the back of an extensive promotional tour during Emmy campaign season, as a number of cast members have spoken about their roles and/or what could be coming up for them next. Yet, one thing very few people have commented on is a premiere date, most likely because they’re not able to. Also, just about every cast member out there is likely aware that they have zero control over when the show is coming back. That is more of a decision for the powers-that-be.

So when could Ted Lasso potentially premiere? What would be possible in terms of getting the episodes ready and on the air? We honestly think the first few would be wrapped up sooner rather than later. Remember that filming kicked off many months ago and unless the entire season is being shot out of order, the first few installments at least could be wrapped up. The question is mostly when some later episodes could be done and beyond just that, finding the best window that generates a lot of attention for the show.

At this point, Apple is taking the patient approach. To them, it’s not about getting Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast together as soon as the episodes are in the can. Instead, it’s about building a promotional strategy that turns this show into a legitimate event. We know that season 2 a pop-culture phenomenon, but they most likely want season 3 to be off the charts.

Fingers crossed, the streaming service at the very least announces a date soon. We’re hoping for something in October, but time will tell…

