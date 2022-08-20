Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, Dyre Fest?

For those of you who aren’t aware, there are two Power of Vetoes this week in Big Brother 24, one for each part of the split house.

Here, we’re going to dive into who won on the Dyre Fest side of things, but first and foremost, here’s a recap of where things stood over at Big Brochella late last night. Head of Household Michael nominated Monte and Jasmine and after that, we saw Brittany win the Veto! Because each house has only five members, everyone is playing in the Veto this week. Brittany will almost certainly not use it because if she did, Taylor would have to go up by default. That isn’t happening.

Want to make sure you don't miss any daily Big Brother 24 updates?

Entering the Dyre Fest Veto, we knew that Turner and Joseph were the nominees and that Joseph was the target. Kyle outed the Leftovers to both Alyssa and Terrance leading up to the noms, and we know that he’s trying to think up a plan where Turner is convinced that Joseph is the enemy and that he is responsible for outing the alliance.

The Veto winner is…

Terrance! Yea, we’re as shocked as anyone but they guy won two straight competitions. Technically, he didn’t win the HoH per se, but second place was still enough for him to get power. Of course, it’s worth noting that Joseph didn’t want to keep Terrance in the first place, and Taylor also felt the same at points. Clearly, he is a far bigger threat in comps than Indy ever was.

The next two days are going to be the biggest tests yet for Turner and Joseph as players. There is a way to get out of this situation; we almost always think that there is in this game. They need to be creative, though, and make sure Terrance knows how big of a threat the showmance is together.

What do you think about the results of the Dyre Fest Veto in Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

