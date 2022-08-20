Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Big Brochella Veto winner (day 45)

Who knew that we’d get a Power of Veto Competition within the Big Brother 24 house tonight? Yet, it happened! There are people speculating about getting a faster week this time around, but that’s not really the case. Instead, this is mostly just a case of production needing more time to get all of this done.

The first thing to remember here is that there are TWO Veto necklaces in place instead of one. Big Brochella has one, and then the folks over at Dyre Fest have the other. Because these are just groups of five, everyone is playing.

This article is about the Big Brochella Veto, and for a quick rundown Michael is Head of Household and earlier today, he nominated Monte & Jasmine with the latter as the target. While in a normal week he may be more inclined to take the shot at Monte, we don’t think he will given that this is such an unpredictable week. Brittany won the Veto (apparently it was Stay or Fold), and the nominations will almost certainly stay the same. The inside portion of the game is the far more boring of the two right now, since we don’t even know how Jasmine is going to campaign all that much since she’s staying up there.

As for the Dyre Fest, we don’t even want to speculate on when that Veto will be played — yet, we know that Joseph and Turner are on the block and as of right now, Joseph is the target. These two guys need some time to figure out how to change things up and convince Terrance to target the showmance, but it will be hard given that Kyle sold out the Leftovers to him.

