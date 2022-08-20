SEAL Team season 6 trailer: Is Clay going to die?

This week Paramount+ unveiled a first look at SEAL Team season 6, and we should note already just how worried we are for Clay Spenser.

We should go ahead and note that Max Thieriot is listed as a series regular for the upcoming batch of episodes. However, he also has another show coming on CBS in Fire Country. Word is that he’s going to balance both, and maybe this trailer gives us a sense of how that is possible.

First and foremost, it appears based on the trailer below as though Clay is the person hurt the worst in the cliffhanger from the end of last season … but he’s also still alive. He’s just going to need a period of time to recover, or at least that’s what we hope. Even if he makes it through, there is no guarantee he will ever be a SEAL again. We wonder if Thieriot filmed many of his scenes out of order, and some of them will be spread throughout the season. We imagine that the writers came up with a pretty creative way to include Max in the story, even if he isn’t around the core cast all of the time.

As for what else is happening on this upcoming season, the trailer 100% makes it seem like a big part of the story this go-around is going to be a high-stakes mission in North Syria, one that Bravo is on fairly separate from the rest of the military. They’re going to be in for a lot and even with support from afar, it may not be enough.

Given that season 6 is the first full season of SEAL Team done exclusively for Paramount+, we 100% imagine that things are going to be more intense than ever before. Expect great things from Thieriot, David Boreanaz, and the rest of the cast.

