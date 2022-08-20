The Boys season 4 premiere date: How will it be released?

We recognize that The Boys season 4 will not be premiering for some time still, but it’s never to early for a discussion, right?

For the sake of this article in particular, what we want to get into is pretty simple: The way in which Amazon is going to release it. Will we get more than one episode from the start, and then weekly releases the rest of the season? Or, will the streaming service adjust things to get an episode a week the whole way through?

We recognize fully that a lot of this stuff has been a heated debate from the very first season, especially since The Boys was one of Amazon’s first shows (back in season 2) to not release all at once. Let’s just say that a LOT of people had some opinions about that.

At this point, we don’t think Amazon will ever drop all the episodes all at once again; instead, the debate is them going one episode a week from the start. Personally, we’d prefer it since it gives us a full week to talk about each one, and it could also mean they could premiere a tad bit earlier, as it’d give the post-production team more time to finish them. We recognize in advance, though, that we may be in the minority on that. A lot of people want their stories as soon as humanly possible and ultimately, it’s hard to argue that.

Depending on the release structure, it could be theoretically possible to see new episodes in late 2024; nonetheless, we recognize fully that early 2024 is probably a more realistic estimate.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 4?

