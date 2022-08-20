Bad Sisters season 1 episode 3 air date at Apple TV+; what’s next?

Following today’s premiere, of course it makes sense to want to know the Bad Sisters season 1 episode 3 air date. So what could it be? Is there some great stuff to be excited about? Rest assured, we’ve got news on all of that within this piece!

Of course, we also unfortunately have a little bit of bad news also: You’ve gotta wait for another seven days to see the dark comedy back on the air. Like so many other Apple TV+ releases, the streaming service doubled-up on episodes right away in order to get you hooked. From here on out, however, they are shifting towards a weekly model and that is where they are going to be for the rest of the season.

If you were hooked on the first two episodes, we’re of course happy to help in terms of setting the stage for what lies ahead. Go ahead and check out now the official Bad Sisters season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Ursula is next in John Paul’s crosshairs. Thomas hopes the police will help him.

Given that we are so early in the narrative right now, one thing feels pretty darn clear: Things are only going to get more chaotic the rest of the way. Expect a few shocking twists, and also expect a moment or two that may lead to you feeling a bit shattered. This is the sort of show that could throw almost everything at the wall and that is very much a good thing. Genre may be important sometimes, but style often wins the day. The biggest thing Bad Sisters has going for it is simply its difference from the field. We’ll just see where the story goes from here on out…

