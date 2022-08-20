Echoes season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere today at Netflix, can you expect an Echoes season 2 renewal? Or, should we prepare ourselves for the end?

Just as you would imagine, there are a handful of different stories that we can dive into here, but let’s begin with a dose of the facts. For the time being, Netflix has not announced anything beyond a season 1 and more than likely, they won’t. The Michelle Monaghan series was described from the start as being a seven-episode limited series thriller with a defined beginning, middle, and end. Not every show is designed to go on forever.

Also (mild spoilers ahead), but we don’t think that Echoes ends in a way where it would make any sense to bring it back for another season. They would need to establish a very different premise around the twin-themed story to make it work.

With all of this said, we’ve certainly seen plenty of examples before of supposed “limited series” being stretched out to run for a good bit longer than anyone would have thought. Big Little Lies is one example of that; meanwhile, another is True Detective. One thing that both of these shows have in common as that they would’ve been better had they both ended with just one batch of episodes. (With that being said, we did enjoy True Detective season 3, even though season 2 is a disaster.)

In the end, don’t expect anything more after you enjoy Echoes for what it is. A lot of times, the best series are of course the ones that both leave you hanging and make you want more a little later on down the road. We don’t see that as a bad thing in the slightest. The best hope may be for Netflix to eventually want to work with this cast and crew again.

Do you want to see an Echoes season 2 at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







