Blue Bloods season 13 photo: Another family dinner tease!

It won’t be long until Blue Bloods season 13 premieres on CBS and at that point, we’re going to be stoked to have family dinners again.

Before that, though, isn’t it nice to see some more teases of the cast and crew hard at work filming them? If you look below, you can see via Donnie Wahlberg’s Instagram Stories another look at one of these famed dinners being shot. This one in particular features Vanessa Ray (Eddie) alongside Will Estes (Jamie), who hopefully are both going to have some really fun stuff to do this coming season.

We know that on some level, there could be a few big changes in season 13. Remember, after all, that Erin is in the process of running for District Attorney! Provided that they do the election in real time, we tend to think that we’re going to see things get decided in early November. With some of these changes, though, the writers are going to remain cognizant of how important consistency is to so many of their viewers. Things have stayed the same over the years here for a very specific reason: It works well for the show. This is a home away from home for a lot of people, and at these dinners the Reagans debate things related to their job and also share philosophies on life.

Of course, we’d love to say that Anthony (pictured above with so many of the Reagans) will be back for a lot more dinners moving forward, but that’s probably not that likely. The show is careful to bring in guests only here and there — that way, it feels like a special occasion when it happens.

Remember now that season 13 of Blue Bloods is going to air on Friday, October 7.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







