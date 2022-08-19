Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: How far out is it?

There’s something quiet hilarious about Stranger Things season 5 when you stop and think about it. This may be one of the most anticipated shows out there, and we say that fully recognizing that it may not be on the air for years.

When you look across the TV landscape at the moment, there are clearly a number of series star in the far future. We are talking here about Euphoria season 3, True Detective season 2, and potentially even the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off show, which hasn’t even been officially announced. There are also multiple seasons of some network shows that will probably air beforehand!

As of right now Stranger Things is in the writing process for the new season. After that, eventually it will start shooting but no one is speaking publicly about that as of yet. This is enough to make us think that this may not happen until the new year, and this show takes a long time in order to get done with production. Remember that while it does future episodes, most of its episodes are substantially longer — most aren’t anywhere close to that epic season 4 finale, but still long.

Then, there is adding in all of the special effects after the fact, which also means a wait of several more months. 2024 is the earliest this show is coming back, and we’re not sure that you’ll see any episodes until at least the spring of that year. Patience is going to be key, but the most realistic thing we’d say to expect right now is possibly a tease or two next fall. Don’t expect Netflix to rush this, but we do expect them to continue developing forward the spin-off while season 5 is being made. We imagine that they will want to move quickly from one thing to the next.

