American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: A short rollout?

It would’ve absolutely been nice to enter this weekend with some American Horror Story season 11 premiere date news, especially since we know we’re probably not THAT far away from it being back on FX.

If you have read this site for a little while now, then you already know the window that makes the most sense: Some point from late September to the first couple of weeks in October. If you premiere the show after that, you really run the risk of not taking proper advantage of Halloween, and that should be one of the things that the network wants the most.

Have you watched our latest American Horror Stories episode review yet? If not, be sure to look below for everything we have to say on the subject! Once you check it out, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

No matter when a premiere date is announced at this point, there’s one thing we would say wholeheartedly to expect: A pretty fast rollout when it comes to a lot of big information pertaining to the show. That includes a premiere date for sure, but also teasers, trailers, and some other good stuff hyping it up.

Given the American Horror Story has been on the air for over a decade now, one of the things FX has figured out in that span is how to do a pretty good job pushing this show. This is not one that they string along for some incredibly-long period of time. Instead, the way that they push it is more of an all-out blitz. They give you a lot of news really fast, and that enables you to get hooked on the concept — and also, not forget anything every step of the way.

Related – Get some more news on American Horror Story, including when we could learn more about the cast

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for even more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







