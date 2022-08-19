The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: The scheduling struggle

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10, one thing does feel 100% clear: We could be waiting for a while.

In a perfect world, we’d love for NBC to come out next week and give us an exact date for what could very well be the final season. They just aren’t doing that. Instead, they will be putting us through it the next couple of months, most likely, until they figure out how to best schedule the James Spader drama. Doing that, of course, could be a little more complicated than it first seems.

The first thing to remember is that the assumption, at least for now, is that we’re going to get 22 episodes of the show again. Because of this, NBC has a dilemma: Either premiere The Blacklist at some point in January, or run the risk that the show won’t be done before the end of May. They’ve aired it before into the month of June, so could they do that again?

The way we see it, a lot of that could depend on what spots open up for the network in the new year. If their fall lineup performs really well, they may not rush to throw anything else on the air. That could change if a couple of things start to stall out, or if they just determine that they like the ratings plus DVR figures enough for The Blacklist. We tend to think that for now, they’re probably going to air the series on Fridays, but will have no issue with keeping their options open for as long as they can.

