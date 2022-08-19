Law & Order season 22: How is Bernard written out?

For those of you wondering how Anthony Anderson’s character of Detective Kevin Bernard is written out of Law & Order, we’ve got your answer. Just don’t expect this to be the sort of thing that is surrounded by a lot of fanfare.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Rick Eid notes that Bernard’s exit comes about via a “little mention … It’s in the time-honored tradition of Law & Order where it’s very brief and it’s like, ‘Moving on. Here we go. We’ve got to solve the case.’”

For those of you who were wanting something a little more dramatic, perhaps you will view this as a reason to be disappointed. However, we would argue that there is a silver lining to it being done this way! After all, it could give producers more flexibility to bring Anderson back someday. The Black-ish alum signed a one-year deal to return for season 21, mostly to help get the franchise back off on the ground and as a favor to Dick Wolf. Moving forward, there’s always a chance he could pop back in for another appearance. We just don’t think Anthony long-term wanted another full-time TV job so soon after spending much of the past several years on one. He gets a little bit of a break, and we’re sure there will be opportunities for him coming up.

As for what’s coming on Law & Order season 22 in the way of Bernard’s departure, there will be a new detective played by Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks. The wheels keep on turning and in the end, we’ll see what sort of good stuff that the show delivers our way. The emphasis here is always going to remain compelling cases that stand out from the pack.

Remember that the entire Law & Order lineup is going to arrive on NBC this September

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

