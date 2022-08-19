Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12 photo: J visits Pope

Want to get an even better sense of what’s ahead on Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 12? Well, there’s going to be a lot of drama as we inch closer to the finale! Not only that, but a lot of wheels are in motion for what could be the biggest heist yet.

The image above is one of the latest ones unveiled by TNT for this weekend’s “Exodus,” and it features J (Finn Cole) paying a visit to Pope (Shawn Hatosy) in prison. What in the world is going on here?

If you haven't seen yet our Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 11 review, go ahead and take a look at that below.

Well, at the end of this past episode, we got a good sense that Pope was starting to see the light and finally understand a little bit more about what really happened with him over the years. While he did kill Catherine Belen and is responsible for some other crimes, a number of them were done under the metaphorical hypnosis of Smurf. She’s really the main villain here and he is a pawn who has been forced here and there to act out some of what she wanted.

Because of all of this, we do think that Pope will be at least a little more willing to work with J to get out — but what will that entail? Most likely, one of the most dangerous heists that we’ve ever seen the Cody Boys attempt. We would say in advance to go ahead and prepare for anything. There’s going to be a lot of chaos and/or drama as they try to work through various stages of the plan, and there’s also the clear trust issues. Can every member of this family really stay on the same page? It’s a lot to think about right now.

