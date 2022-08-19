Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan eyed for Days Gone adaptation

Even though Sam Heughan is currently very-much busy with Outlander season 7, the actor may be eyeing already his next big role.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Heughan is currently circling a movie adaptation of the hit PlayStation game Days Gone, where he would be motorcyclist Deacon St. John, a man traveling within a post-apocalyptic world in order to locate the potentially-dead (or mutated) love of his life. Video-game adaptations are on the rise right now, with The Last of Us premiering on HBO in the new year. Meanwhile, Tom Holland starred in a movie version of Uncharted, and of course there are plenty more in development. We recognize fully the idea behind throwing in here The Witcher as an example of the genre’s success, but there is other source material out there for that.

Presumably, Heughan would start work on this following Outlander season 7 and from there, we’ll wait and see what the show’s future is. This would not interfere with a possible season 8, since we tend to assume that Starz and Sony would schedule around any other projects for him and Caitriona Balfe. The larger question here is mostly whether that season will happen, as there are so many factors at play. We at least know that showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and the cast are all open to more, and Starz has not 100% ruled out the possibility, even with a prequel in development.

(The fact that Outlander and Days Gone are both Sony properties makes it feel easier Sam can balance it all.)

As for when Outlander season 7 could premiere, we’re prepared to see the first half of episodes at some point in early 2023. Remember that there are sixteen installments to this super-sized batch of stories, and it could be a good while before we end up getting the second part of the story.

What do you think about Sam potentially going from Outlander season 7 to this project?

