Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3: ‘Sleeping Dogs’

Next week on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3, you’re going to get an installment titled “Sleeping Dogs.” Want to know more about it now?

The first thing to know entering this episode is fairly simple: Things are going to get messy and fast this time around. This is what happens in a world where secrets are running amok and beyond just that, you’ve got Unique now out of prison. Trust between Kanan and his mom Raq could be falling apart, so where is everyone going to land on the metaphorical chessboard? Just how messy are things going to become?

Have you seen our most-recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 review? If not, be sure to look below to get some other thoughts all about it. After you do that, be sure also to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates.

For a few more details all about the future, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

A surprise encounter with Howard leaves Kanan rattled. Raq tries to expand into new territory but when an associate and valuables go missing, she is reunited with an old adversary. Lou continues to butt heads with Crown.

By the end of this episode, it’s our #1 hope that we get a chance to learn a little bit more about not just the pasts of some of these characters, but also how they interact with the present. There is such a rich world that has been established here already, and the producers really don’t have to rush along getting Kanan anywhere close to where he was in the original show. Let’s just enjoy the world for as excellent as it is right now?

Related – Get some more Power Book III: Raising Kanan news, including more scoop from Patina Miller

What do you most want to see from Raq moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3?

Share some more of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more insight that 100% you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







