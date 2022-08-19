NCIS: Hawaii season 2 spoilers: Tori Anderson talks Lucy, Whistler

With the premiere of NCIS: Hawaii season 2 coming in just one month, why not dive into Lucy and Whistler’s relationship?

At the moment, it feels fair to call these two one of the most-popular couples within the entire NCIS franchise, and it was such a relief to know that they were able to end season 1 in a good place. They went through a lot, but they realize further 1) how much they care for each other and 2) how they can handle adversity.

Of course, we’re sure that there will probably be conflict here and there moving forward, mostly because there is for any relationship. The most important thing is that the two are there for each other, and it is nice to see them starting things in such a good spot this fall.

Speaking to Pop Culture in a recent interview, here is at least some of what Tori Anderson (Whistler) had to say about the two and their future:

I will say it was very nice to start [Season 2] in a very happy place, in a day-to-day realm, in a domestic place, [and] that they’re good, so that was a relief.

Having this sort of stable couple could be a great thing for a show like this mostly because when the going gets tough, it’s nice to sometimes have this sort of relationship to look back on as a reminder of hope. We’re sure the two will navigate some different milestones in season 2, while also navigating some pretty difficult jobs with their personal lives at the same exact time.

Now, can we get some more video footage from the season? We know, after all, that the premiere is going to be a part of an epic crossover event with the flagship show.

What do you most want to see for Lucy and Whistler moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 2?

