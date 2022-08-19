Surfside Girls season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following its big debut today on Apple TV+, can you expect to see a Surfside Girls season 2 renewal? Or, are we going to see the show come to an end after just one year on the air?

Ultimately, we are very-much curious to see how this show fares, largely because in theory, it has the potential to be a solid performer at the streaming service. The source material does have a loyal following and based on that alone, you could argue that it has a chance of sticking around for a good while. Yet, we know how competitive streaming is, especially when you are looking at things that gear towards younger audiences.

Here’s what to watch with Surfside Girls — the performance of the next couple of weeks, first and foremost. If Apple does see a lot of viewers flocking to the show in a short period of time, that does increase the likelihood that it comes back. They will need to see there’s a quick demand and also good retention. In releasing all of the episodes at once, they clearly think that this is going to be one of the the more binge-worthy shows that they have.

Now, let’s say that the show DOES get renewed — when could it premiere? Well, you’re probably going to be waiting a good while. Summer 2023 is the earliest we could envision it coming back, and we do think with a show like this, it is all the more important they get episodes out there sooner rather than later. You want to keep viewers hooked, and you also want to make sure that your audience doesn’t gravitate over to some other things in the time in which you are off the air. A lot of stuff has to be considered!

