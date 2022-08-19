SEAL Team season 6 premiere date revealed; new details!

For everyone out there excited to get an official SEAL Team season 6 premiere date at Paramount+, we have you covered within!

Today, the folks over at Paramount+ have officially revealed that the David Boreanaz series will be coming back on Sunday, September 18 — this is a few days later than the previously-rumored date of the 12th so all things considered, that really isn’t too bad. The image above is a part of the official key art for the season, and there’s going to be all sorts of great stuff to break down on the show over the coming days. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, and Toni Trucks are all confirmed to be returning; we recognize that there are questions about Thieriot’s long-term status because of new show Fire Country, but he is still listed as series regular. The cast will be joined by Legends of Tomorrow alum Raffi Barsoumian, who will be an important new member of the team.

For a few more details about what’s coming this season, and also spotlights of all of the team members, check out the official season 6 description below:

SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown, Jr.), the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn (Buckley), an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a young, multilingual second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication; Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, the son of Syrian immigrants with deep understanding of the Middle East. Vital to the team’s success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

We have a lot to look forward to this season! Yet, that’s not stopping us from being worried about Clay’s long-term future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to SEAL Team season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that 100% we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







