Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get a chance to dive head-first into more much-needed comedy?

We wish that there was some great news to share within, mostly because there is also SO much clearly that the late-night institution could spoof. Unfortunately, this is where we come in as the bearer of bad news. There is no new installment tonight and instead, we’re left waiting until we get around to the fall.

If there is a huge question we are left to wonder at the moment, it is more or less this: What gives with the long wait for more news? Think about it like this: It’s been a long time since the finale and yet, we haven’t heard about any new cast members or the premiere host. Rest assured, this info is coming, and at the very least, we tend to think that executive producer Lorne Michaels is actively thinking about some of his options.

Yet, the reality remains that SNL does not tend to rush anything along because they don’t have to! There’s a real awareness behind the scenes here that they could spend however much time they want figuring out when to announce all of this big news, especially since production begins so soon leading up to the premiere. It gives them SO much more flexibility than the average network show. We just don’t want to find out the host at least at the last-minute, since this is the sort of show that would benefit from getting news out there early! We tend to think that is especially the case when you think about losing Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson. Some of these performers were among the biggest names on the show behind the scenes. Replacing them is not going to be the easiest thing to do in the world.

