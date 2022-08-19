Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for rest of 2022

We know that there are a LOT of people out there are excited to a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date and rest assured, we’re right there with you! The Netflix series is one of the most-demanded programs out there for a pretty good reason. The first two seasons were enormous success stories and we know already that new episodes are being filmed.

So when will we actually get more news about that? Is it going to be at some point later this year? Well, there are a couple of things we can say about that within.

First and foremost, we should tell you to not be overly excited about the prospect of getting to see new episodes anytime soon; it’s not going to happen this year. More than likely, Netflix is going to prepare for a premiere in the spring or early summer. They won’t rush one of their bigger hits and beyond just that, there is no reason for them to do so.

Is it possible they could announce a premiere date this year? In theory yes and if they don’t do that, there’s at least a chance they could share a premiere month, or at least a time of year to expect it. It’s also possible that they deliver some sort of teaser over the course of the holiday season.

In general, we do think that Bridgerton is the sort of show that Netflix will work hard to make as successful as humanly possible. That may mean it premieres a little later than it could, just to take advantage of a good premiere window. Or, they may come up with some other unique ways in order to promote it. At the time we’re writing this, we imagine that they are thinking through all of their various options.

