Succession season 4 premiere date: The problem with assumptions

The wait to for Succession season 4 is a long one, and the same could even go for a premiere date announcement from HBO. With that in mind, there’s one big of advice we have for all of you: Be patient. Also (as a bonus piece), don’t assume anything. While we tend to think it will be back in late winter / early spring, who knows? The network could bring it back earlier than expected.

What we have learned over the years is that the television industry is one that is full of flex. Plans that felt solidified at one point may be anything but after the fact, the best thing you can do is to roll with the punches as they are thrown your way.

What we’ve learned today is the the philosophy we should have with a premiere date is the same philosophy the cast should have with the story. Speaking in a new podcast interview with Deadline, series star Kieran Culkin made it clear that he’s been genuinely surprised by what producers have brought to the table so far:

“[Production] is going well. I think it’s actually going quite well. It’s awesome because I’m also just like a fan of the show, so when the scripts come in I just get excited, like what’s going to happen. And it’s great, because the first episode we got, it felt like, ‘ah this is the show again.’ It’s like we’re back. And then in the next couple [of episodes] it just feels like ‘oh it actually kind of feels different.’ Which is great … It’s like not resting on its laurels or whatever. It’s still very much the show, but it feels like it’s going in a direction that I did not anticipate.”

If the cast is surprised (and they know the show better than anyone), shouldn’t we be pretty darn psyched for what lies ahead? Even if we have to wait a long time, we’re pretty darn confident it will be well worth it.

