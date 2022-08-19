Station 19 season 6 spoilers: Is Jack Gibson returning?

Are you going to be seeing Jack Gibson returning to Station 19 for season 6? We recognize that the season 5 finale raised that question in a big way.

Well, it seems as though we may have an answer to that question now, and you don’t have to wait any longer for answers!

If you look above, you can see the newly-released cast photo that shows off a ton of firefighters (plus Carina) — and Jack is 100% included! This is a good sign that Grey Damon is sticking around, not that we are altogether surprised about that. While Jack left at the end of last season, we know how close he is to Andy and a lot of other characters. It would have been completely out of character for them to just let him take off and never interact with him again.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

When it comes to Jack’s season 6 arc, we really just want the guy to be happy and find some real stability outside of the job. When you think about his difficult upbringing and all of the various challenges that he’s faced, we tend to imagine that this is something that he’s always wanted … but has unfortunately remained out of reach. He’s gotten some of this professionally, but there’s even been some flux there! Just think about all of the changes to the hierarchy of Station 19 since the start of the series.

Remember that season 6 is going to premiere in October, and of course it will be alongside the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy. That show seems to be the one of the two facing the most turnover, thanks mostly to Ellen Pompeo taking a reduced workload. We do think there will be at least one crossover between this show and Station 19 coming up, but we’ll have to see if Meredith is involved in it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







