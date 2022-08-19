NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: The current Hetty plan

As we get ourselves prepared for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, there are definitely a few loose ends to resolve. Take, for example, Kensi dealing with Kessler. Also, the team making sure that they locate Hetty.

Linda Hunt was MIA for much of this past season and in general, we’ve become accustomed to only seeing her for short appearances the past few years. Some of that has been due to the global health crisis, as the 77-year old actress has been away mostly since it started.

While we can’t sit here and guarantee anything when it comes to future Hetty plans, just know that the writers are 100% thinking about all of this right now. In a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say on the subject:

“The plan is to go and rescue her at some point, find out what she’s gotten herself into.

“We’re just trying to figure out schedule-wise when we can pull that off … That was the plan last year, too, but it didn’t come to fruition. We had a bit of a [variant] surge, but things seem to be settling down a bit. Hopefully, nothing new comes along and we can make the happen this year.”

Of course, time is somewhat of the essence when it comes to bringing Hunt’s character back, as there is no guarantee that they will get a season 15. Also, don’t you want Hetty to be there for Callen and Anna’s wedding? While Hetty had a controversial role in introducing Callen to this world of violence, they also do have a long history and a unique bond. It would make sense for her to bet there, especially since she was able to turn up to see Deeks and Kensi get married, as well.

Remember that the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere is airing on CBS in October, and you can get more news about Daniela Ruah directing another episode over here.

