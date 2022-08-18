American Horror Story season 11: When could we learn full cast?

If you are like us, then you are probably interested in getting as much American Horror Story season 11 news as humanly possible. That includes, of course, learning when we will know who is a part of the season.

There were some reports recently that listed off a handful of names, including some familiar faces like Zachary Quinto and Billie Lourd. However, these names have yet to be confirmed by FX and beyond just that, there are probably more out there.

Can you expect this full announcement soon? Sure, but “soon” is a relative term. We are operating under the assumption that season 11 will premiere by the second or third week in October, mostly because it makes little sense to premiere it later than that. Come at the end of the month or early September, we tend to think the promotional ball will get rolling in a big way. There may be a fear of revealing too much before then, largely because we have the aforementioned Horror Stories on the air and that’s inevitably going to get top billing right now. They don’t want to overshadow the spin-off with news on the flagship!

In general, our expectation is that season 11 will be a healthy mix of old and new faces, and we just have to hope that the central premise is strong and distinctive enough to stand out from everything else in the franchise. The show could use another iconic season, especially since it’s been years since it full captured the pop-culture consciousness. (We’ll always defend 1984 and the Red Tide arc, though not everyone may feel the same.)

