Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: How Unique fights back

As you get yourselves prepared for Power Book III: Raising Kanan this weekend, get set for a lot more Unique. Honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

For most of season 1, this character was the central adversary to Raq and the entire family empire. He was smart, savvy, and above all else charismatic. He knew how to make people stay loyal to him no matter what. He was put away at the end of season 1 but now, he’s back out on the streets — and you better believe that he is going to be a problem.

We know that Raq’s strategy for a while has been to work to recruit some of Unique’s old people, mostly as a means to ensure that he has nobody to go back to. Is that really going to work, though? Let’s just say that it is easier said than done.

One thing we can say is that Unique is not going to just go quietly and let Raq take over his entire business operation. Speaking to Shadow and Act, Joe Bada$$ himself had a pretty specific tease for what is next for his character:

I think Unique is gonna definitely be willing to get back to where he was by any means necessary.

Of course, this means that killing is absolutely on the table, and that goes along with a ton of other things! We would say to just prepare for things to escalate slowly over time here. Unique may not get what he wants right away, but he is going to keep trying.

