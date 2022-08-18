Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: A fun instant launch theory

Given that we’re starting to close in on the end of August, our quest for information on Jack Ryan season 3 is starting to hit a point of frustration. Why have we not received more information about it yet?

The obvious answer to all of this remains simple: Amazon only wants to invest a lot of marketing time in a couple of top-tier hits at once. They are doing this right now with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and that will almost certainly be their priority for the next little while. When will that change? Probably the second or third week in September, once things are really going with it. Then, the Prime Video team has to figure out what’s next between Jack Ryan, Carnival Row, and some other shows we’ve been wondering about for a good while.

With all of this said, let’s get into a fascinating what-if: What if the streaming service decides to launch season 3 with almost no buildup at all? Could a surprise release really work? We have seen some streaming services do it here and there before, and it’s a way to get people really jazzed in a short period of time. We’d say results to it in the past have been mixed; it works better with an established property that already has anticipation behind it.

So would Amazon actually do this? It feels unlikely that they would go in this direction and yet, it still feels like something that would be fun. If nothing else, we wonder if they are going to have a pretty short period of time between when the date is announced and when Jack Ryan arrives.

We don’t think it will be at the very last-second, though. Remember that they have a big-name star here in John Krasinski and in general, it makes sense for him to be out there pushing the show as much as possible.

