A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: What is possible?

When it comes to A Million Little Things season 5 and a potential premiere date, there are of course many things to think about.

Take, for starters, the fact that filming on the latest batch of episodes has not even started yet. If you want to get more news about that, you’re going to have to wait until next month.

Of course, our big takeaway from the production start date is that the show is not coming on until at least January, and that makes sense, given that it is not on the ABC fall schedule.

So is a January date actually realistic? It could be, but if we’re being truthful here (which is always the goal), it’s hard to imagine that ABC is even aware of what they are planning to do with this show just yet. So much of it could depend on a wide array of different factors, including what is happening when it comes to some of the shows this fall. Will there be a hole that needs to be filled in the new year? If the fall schedule performs extremely well, that means this show could be on hold until the spring.

What we ultimately hope for…

It would be ideal if at the very least, ABC is able to give us a premiere date a little bit later in the fall — and if they know, whether or not this is the final season. That is something that has been suspected for a long time now, but it has never been confirmed and with that in mind, all options for the future remain on the table.

